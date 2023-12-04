Judi Love found it "empowering" to open up about her dyslexia on 'Loose Women'.

The 43-year-old comedienne is a regular on the ITV1 chat show and during a special episode last week, she joined Christine McGuinness, Nadia Sawalha, and Denise Welch as part of an episode focusing on neurodiversity.

Writing in her OK! Magazine column, she said: "Last week we did a special 'Loose Women' show all about neurodiversity and I was nervous but also excited. Speaking honestly about my own dyslexia was empowering and refreshing and the feedback was beautiful.

The TV star went on to add that she used to worry that no one would understand her struggles with the learning condition - which affects the skills involved in accurate and fluent word reading and spelling - but reassured fans that there is nothing wrong with speaking out and getting support.

She added: "Sometimes it’s so easy to think that you’re different and no one will understand you. But they did, and it’s a pleasure to know that we can encourage others to feel that it’s OK to speak out, get support and live in their truth. We’re all different but we are unique and enough."

Meanwhile, Judi gave her take on the current goings-on on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' and admitted she was "sad" to see the sudden exits of food critic Grace Dent and Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn, both of whom quit the ITV1 jungle reality series over health concerns as she spoke up for YouTube star Nella Rose.

Judi said: "It was an eventful week on I’m A Celebrity… and I was sad to see Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears both leave – I still haven’t got a favourite to win yet.

"The controversy around Nella Rose has been difficult, and it’s painful to read the disgusting racist and body-shaming comments online.

"It’s crazy that people forget she’s a young woman immersed in one of the biggest reality celebrity shows in the UK. Let’s hope that over the next few weeks we get to see more of the contestants living their true unedited experiences!"