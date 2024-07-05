Lorraine Kelly is set to give viewers a special look inside Buckingham Palace on her ITV show next week.

The 64-year-old daytime TV legend will be giving audiences of ‘Lorraine’ an exclusive tour of the royal residence, including a first look at the room behind the balcony in the recently re-opened East Wing.

She said: “What an incredible opportunity to give our viewers at home a peek behind-the-scenes at Buckingham Palace - especially the very first look at the room behind the most famous balcony in the world.

“I also have some fantastic guests joining me to give us the stories, secrets and insights into the history of this iconic palace.”

Lorraine will be joined on the special show by famous faces including ‘Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke, ‘This Morning’ star Gyles Brandreth, Olympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, Kiss FM presenter Tyler West, Dame Floella Benjamin and royal photographer Chris Jackson.

Gyles will reflect on his visits to the palace over the years, while Tyler is due to share details behind his fist-bump with King Charles at a recent royal function.

Earlier this year, Lorraine - who debuted on the box in 1984 when she presented ‘TV-am’ - was honoured with her Special Award at the BAFTA TV Awards with P+O Cruises in May (12.05.24).

Taking to the stage at the Royal Festival Hall, the ‘Good Morning Britain’ alum said she was “really proud” of her 40-year-long chat show career and gushed: “This is amazing, thank you so much BAFTA, it's such an honour!

“I've got to thank everybody that I've worked with over the 40 years, I'm really proud to work on breakfast and on daytime telly. We're campaigning, we're groundbreaking but we also have an awful lot of fun.

“I never, ever take it for granted that so many people trust me with their stories and I'm so honoured that our viewers think of me as a pal. I suppose if I've learned anything at all over the past 40 years is … what's the point of having all this experience if you don't actually share it or pass it on and help others?”