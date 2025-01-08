Davina McCall has returned to the gym nearly two months after undergoing brain tumour surgery, but she is taking it "super easy".

Davina McCall returns to gym 2 months after brain surgery

The 57-year-old TV presenter has "lost a lot of muscle and weight" since she had an operation in November to remove a colloid cyst after it was picked up on a scan, but she felt "really, really good" to be working out again this week.

Speaking in an Instagram video, she said: "So I'm nearly two months post surgery and I am ready to work out.

"I'm going to take it super easy. I've lost a lot of muscle.

"I've lost a lot of weight, and I can't wait to tone up a bit and fill out a bit.

"So, I did a 15-minute workout just to make sure I was going to be OK.

"I'm going light, I'm going to take it super easy.

"I'm going to listen to my body, but going light weights and just easing myself in slowly.

"I've lost a lot of cardiovascular fitness as well.

"But I've got to say it felt really, really good to do something for my body. It needed it.

"I've been walking every day, but this felt really nice to be back in the gym."

Davina also admitted it felt "quite humbling" to be in the gym again.

She wrote in the caption: "Ok I’m back training . Been walking daily . Yesterday I did 15 minutes in the gym .. just to see . I’ve lost a lot of muscle so gonna eat really well and train hard !! This @ownyourgoalsdavina challenge has come at the perfect time … feels quite humbling … but in a good way taking everything nice and slow … really listening to my body … #strengthandsculpt .. 20 mins with @richcallender on OYG … who is with me ? (sic)"

Davina - who admitted last month she was feeling way better" following brain surgery - returned to TV over the festive period when she was unmasked as a character on 'The Masked Singer Christmas Special', stunning viewers and her fellow detectives Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan.

And she was once again a judge on the regular version of the show when it returned last weekend.