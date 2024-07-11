Louise Thompson is hoping to get married to fiancé Ryan Libbey at the end of 2025.

Ryan Libbey and Louise Thompson

The couple got engaged in 2018 and welcomed their first child in 2021, son Leo, but delayed their wedding plans due to Louise’s difficult pregnancy and subsequent health struggles which include the bowel condition ulcerative colitis and autoimmune disease lupus.

The former 'Made In Chelsea' star and Ryan recently had a lengthy and open chat about their relationship and future and during that conversation he admitted to her that he really wants to tie the knot.

In an interview with Closer magazine, she said: “Ryan and I had a really amazing conversation a couple of weeks ago. We were both a bit fed up and he decided that we should go on a walk to the park.

“We spent five hours in the park hashing out stuff that we haven’t spoken about in two-and-a-half years. And one of the things that he did uncover was that a wedding would mean a lot to him. And I never knew that, because we’d never spoken about it.

"I’ve never dreamt about the big white wedding and I’ve never had a huge urge to do it, but now I know how much it means to him, I’ve started getting more excited by it and want to make it happen.

“He literally said, ‘If I die without having got married, I won’t feel like I’ve lived a complete life’. I thought it was really cute and just confirmed to me how much he loves me.”

Louise is now eyeing a date for their nuptials and she thinks that a year-and-a-half of planning will give her enough time to ensure her big day is perfect.

The TV personality - who is the sister of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' winner Sam Thompson - shared: "I don’t want to rush anything though. Maybe we can plan something for the end of next year – I love the idea of a beautiful winter wedding.

“I think there’s an expectation that I’ll get married abroad, but that might be too much work. And I love the idea of Leo being the cutest little ring bearer!”