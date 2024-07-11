Love Island's Jess White was among four Islanders dumped from the villa on Wednesday night (10.07.24) following a public vote.

The series 11 original was axed from the ITV2 dating show along with Hugo Godfroy - who she is partnered up with - Emma Milton and Blade Siddiqi, who all joined during this year's Casa Amor stage of the series.

Jess admitted it was "bittersweet" to be leaving the villa, but insisted the experience has been "everything and more" than she ever imagined.

She said: "It’s a bittersweet moment, I always said if I made it past week one I’d be proud of myself, so to make it to week five is amazing.

"It was nothing like I expected, it was everything and more.

"Everyone has been beyond lovely from the amazing Islanders I was with in the Villa to the production team and crew, everyone has just made my experience even more than I ever imagined it to be."

Earlier in the week, Hugo appeared to be cooling things off slightly with Jess, but she is "looking forward to continuing things" with him on the outside, and insisted the pair won't put any pressure on a romance.

She said: "It’s very early days but from the moment I saw him I knew he was exactly what I’d been waiting for.

"I’m one of those people who knows what I want from the offset, I’m very honest, maybe sometimes too honest which is why I didn’t want to force things with the other boys, but patience paid off and I’m glad I met Hugo.

"It took me a long time to find a connection but I’m so glad I did.

"I’m looking forward to us continuing things on the outside and he did say he likes Manchester, so you never know.

"It’s exciting times ahead for us, we aren’t putting pressure on it, but I’m looking forward to carrying on what we had in the villa."

Hugo is looking forward to going on a date with Jess outside of the villa.

He said: "I can’t wait to go on a nice date now we’re out, she’s such a nice girl, I can’t fault her and I’m looking forward to seeing where things go."

Emma admitted her 'Love Island' experience was "short and sweet", but one she will "treasure forever", and Blade will look back on his time in the villa "fondly".

He said: "Overall, it was such a pleasure and a privilege to be a part of.

"For me, it’s an experience of a lifetime and something I’ll always look back on fondly."

'Love Island' returns tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, and in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.