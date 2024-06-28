Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore have been dumped from the 'Love Island' villa.

Harriett Blackmore has exited the villa

The 27-year-old soccer player and Harriett, 24, have become the latest Islanders to leave the dating show, after the public voted to dump them from the villa.

After their exit was announced, Harrriett told the other Islanders: "I'm going to miss you all very dearly - but you're going to smash it all, and I'm so happy that I've made friends for life."

Ronnie, meanwhile, admitted to loving his time on the show, and he wished the other Islanders the best of luck for the rest of the series.

He told them: "It's been a pleasure meeting you all, man, honestly. And I'll see you all when you're out - keep smashing your journeys."

Prior to entering the villa, Ronnie revealed that he was keen to find his dream girl and settle down.

He shared: "I've got to the age where I want to find the right person I can build a life with.

"I want someone that's family-orientated, caring and career-minded.

"Looks-wise, I like blondes with nice boobs - but am partial to a brunette too."

Meanwhile, Harriet previously revealed that she was looking for someone with "good energy".

The dancer explained: "Good looks and personality are important, too. I need someone with good energy that I can bounce off."

What's more, Harriet promised to bring some drama to the 'Love Island' villa.

She said: "Whether that's making the girls laugh or making the boys turn their heads, I'm sure that I'll bring the drama."