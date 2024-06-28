Two 'Love Island' stars are to be axed from the villa in Friday night's episode (28.06.24).

Love Island host Maya Jama

The Islanders are said to already be on the flight home following the "really savage" dumping, which is expected to come as a "real shock" for fans and was a surprise to the pair's fellow Islanders on the ITV2 dating show.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "It was really savage and nobody was happy at all.

"There were tears and some of the cast were furious. It'll be a real shock to fans."

On Thursday night's episode (27.06.24), viewers were told there was a public vote to determine their "favourite couple", and those at the bottom of the pile would be at risk.

However, former 'TOWIE' star Joey Essex is not in danger of departing the show - which is hosted by Maya Jama - on Friday night, because he is in a new couple with recent bombshell Jessy Potts.

And Jess White and new bombshell Trey Norman are also immune from a villa exit on Friday night, due to Trey being one of the latest arrivals.

There looks set to be plenty of new arrivals to come on the programme, as it's heavily rumoured that Casa Amor will begin on Sunday (30.06.24).

Earlier on Thursday night's episode, there was plenty of drama as Jessy stole Joey, and the pair then headed off to the terrace, where they sat on the floor to avoid being spotted by his ex Grace Jackson.

Joey and Jessy then indulged in a sneaky smooch.

If that wasn't enough, US rapper and singer Eve provided some live entertainment in the villa on Thursday by performing hits including 'Who’s That Girl?', much to the delight of the Islanders.