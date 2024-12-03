Arabella Chi is pregnant.

The 33-year-old TV star - who first found fame on 'Love Island' - has revealed via social media that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Billy Henty.

Alongside an image of her growing baby bump, Arabella wrote on Instagram: "Dreams do come true ... Baby Henty due May 2025

"You already make our hearts full and we can't wait to meet you little one [heart emoji] (sic)"

In her Instagram photos, Arabella - who went public with her romance earlier this year - poses in a two-piece bikini on a beach.

The model also proudly displays her baby scan picture and her positive pregnancy test.

Arabella and Billy have already been inundated with congratulatory messages from some of her showbiz pals, including fellow 'Love Island' star Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

She wrote on Instagram: "Omg you kept that quiet!!! Congratulations (sic)"

Ferne McCann has also offered her congratulations to Arabella.

The reality TV star said on the photo-sharing platform: "Wowwwwwwwww congratulations darlings wonderful news (sic)"

Elsewhere, Olivia Hawkins - who starred on the ninth season of 'Love Island' - said: "STOP!!!!!!! Soooo happy for you both. Congratulations angel (sic)"

Arabella and Billy went public with their romance a couple of months ago, but a source previously claimed that they'd been dating for months prior to that.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: "Arabella has made no secret of wanting to find the one and it looks like Billy could be that man.

"He's clever, handsome and has a jet setting lifestyle, which she loves. It was a big step putting him on her socials - she didn’t tag him but she’s happy for people to see her happy and in love."