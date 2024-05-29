'Love Island All Stars' will return in 2025 to celebrate 10 years of the hit dating show.

Maya Jama will be back for another edition of Love Island All Stars

The series - which originally launched as a celebrity reality show from 2005 to 2006 - was rebooted in its current form in 2015, and ITV is looking to mark the impressive milestone with another 'All Stars' edition.

Mike Spencer, creative director at Lifted Entertainment, said in a statement: "What a perfect way to celebrate a decade of 'Love Island', by bringing back another all star class of Islanders for what will I'm sure be another vintage year of romance, drama and relationships."

The most recent series was won by Molly Smith and Tom Clare, but there is no word yet on which former stars could return to the villa in another bid for romance.

Executive producer Martin Oxley heaped praise on the spin-off series for bringing "a whole new dimension" to the show, which is hosted by Maya Jama.

He added: "Series 1 of 'All Stars' gave a whole new dimension to goings on in the villa, and allowed us all to be re-acquainted with some of our favourite 'Love Island' faces.

"We just can't wait to see who will be queuing up to couple up in series 2, and who will be the last pair standing in the South African villa."

It's said the first 'All Stars' series was a hit with the show's "loyal 16-34 audience", and bosses are excited to be preparing for another run.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality and Acquisitions at ITV, said: "Love Island's All Stars series proved to be an enticing New Year treat for our loyal 16-34 audience, so it is hugely exciting to be re-opening the doors of our South African villa for another set of alumni."

Fans won't have to wait until 2025 for more 'Love Island' though, with the main summer show set to return next week for a new series.

'Love Island' will return to ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on June 3.