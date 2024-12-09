Martin Roberts has landed a new ITV series which will follow him and a team of apprentices as they renovate a pub in Wales.

The 'Homes Under The Hammer' presenter, 61, is turning his YouTube series he produces called 'Oops I Bought A Pub!' into a proper telly programme that will see local youngsters tasked with helping to refurbish The Hendrewen Hotel in Blaencwm, South Wales.

He told The Sun: “I’m renovating a pub in Wales at the moment — using local youngsters, giving them a chance to get construction skills.

“And we’re going to have those apprentices involved throughout the whole thing.

“They’re going to be running it and doing a cookery school and all sorts of things.

“And the renovating, that will be a TV series too.”

The former 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' star previously shared his plans to work with young people in the area to restore the building that was closed in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told The Daily Mirror: “I’ve been given this opportunity to change kids’ lives and I feel so privileged.

“This is an ambitious project, the building was closed at the start of lockdown and the village lost its heart. I thought, ‘This needs me.’ It’s turned into a major community project.”

In April 2022, Martin learned he was suffering from pericardial effusion - a condition in which fluid builds up in the structure surrounding the heart - and was rushed to hospital to undergo emergency surgery.

And Martin insisted he is determined to live life to its fullest after his brush with death.

He said: “The thought it could end so quickly made me desperate to do all I can because I don’t know how much longer I’ve got left. None of us do.”

Speaking in April this year, the TV star admitted the mental scars from his health scare still haven’t healed.

He said: “I can’t understate the mental after-effects of what happened to me. The physical stuff you get over, but it’s the overriding thought it could have all ended.

“Everything you tried to do, and your family, you realise it could all be gone. I was told I needed to slow down and I’ve gone the other way.

“Hopefully I’ve got many years, but you never know. That whole thing that happened to me makes you realise how thin a thread we dangle from. But you can’t go through life living in that fear.”