Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice "fought every day" on 'Strictly Come Dancing' but they're "still friends".

Michelle Visage has reflected on her Strictly Come Dancing experience

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' host appeared on the BBC's Latin and ballroom competition in 2019 and was paired with the Italian professional, who left the show following allegations made by Amanda Abbington after they partnered in 2023.

Reflecting on her own experiences, Michelle told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "I was absolutely fine with him.

"We fought every day but that's the way two Italians communicate. That's our love language. I'm still friends with Gio.

"Is he tough? Yeah. Is he the best teacher? Yeah. Would I dance with him again? In a heartbeat."

The AGe-year-old star has "seen bits and bobs" of the current series, and admitted she "would do that show every year if I could".

Asked about her favourite moment, she said: "Doing Madonna was my favourite moment but obviously not the country's.

"It was my love letter to the queer community. I'm very proud of that moment."

The allegations against Pernice sparked a months-long investigation into his conduct.

The BBC apologised to 'Sherlock' star Amanda as they upheld some of her complaints, while they cleared the dancer of the most serious allegations.

In a statement in September, the broadcaster said: "We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made.

"We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do."

The report found that some of the language used by Giovanni towards Amanda could be "belittling" and agreed with the actress that his feedback was, at times, "overly negative" and that he had used profanity during rehearsals.

The report noted after reviewing several hours of rehearsal footage as part of an official investigation that there were two moments of "inappropriate behaviour of sexual banter in the workplace", which were found to simply have been "made and received as jokes" between the pair.