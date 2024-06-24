Millie Gibson's role in 'Doctor Who' is set to be reduced next season.

Millie Gibson's reduced Doctor Who role

The 20-year-old actress features as Ruby Sunday, the companion to Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor but after viewers saw her bid a tearful farewell to the Doctor in Saturday’s (22.06.24) finale, it has been revealed that she will have a much smaller role in next year's series.

A source told The Mirror: "In next year's series there is a big standalone episode featuring Ruby reminiscing about her time with the Doctor, as a flashback.

"And then the story about her and her family members is wrapped up in the season finale. But it's more about them than her.

"[But] the door has been left open [for her return]."

However, showrunner Russell T Davies has insisted viewers will see Ruby again, after leaving the TARDIS to spend time with her newly discovered biological mother, played by Faye McKeever.

He said: "This is a pause. I genuinely felt Ruby’s story paused there. She couldn’t get all that information about her family, all that emotional overload, and run off in the TARDIS. It pauses there. She’s coming back."

And, while Ruby is away from the TARDIS, the Doctor will be joined by a new companion, played by Varada Sethu, 32.

Russell said: "A new companion is coming in, but you’ll see the three of them together. Three people in this TARDIS fighting evil. There are really crucial stories for Ruby to come, and her family.

"We were ordered for two years of a series off Disney and the Ruby Sunday story literally spans those two years.”