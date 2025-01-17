Molly-Mae Hague feels "traumatised" and "hurt" after Tommy Fury's alcohol issues led to the breakdown of their relationship.

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about the breakdown of her romance with Tommy Fury

The social media star - who rose to fame and met Tommy on ITV dating show 'Love Island' - has opened up about her former fiance's problems with booze in her new Prime Video reality show 'Behind It All' revealing it tore their romance apart.

During an onscreen conversation with her mother Debbie, Molly-Mae explained: "He's never had an alcohol problem, but alcohol caused problems for us. It got to a point where I wasn't looking forward to anything because alcohol affected it so much."

She also revealed the former couple clashed over Tommy's drinking at her sister Zoe's wedding last year, saying: "At my sister's wedding I pleaded with Tommy, like I begged him to not drink and it's just really sad. I don't know why I'm crying now, it's just so sad but it affected me and that's why my relationship with alcohol is so damaged.

"I just know that isn't who he wants to be, he doesn't want this."

Molly-Mae went on to insist she feels "hurt" over the issues that led to their split last summer after five years together but she believes there is hope for the couple - who share baby daughter Bambi - if Tommy can recover.

She added: "I feel traumatised by the last couple of months, when I see him, I see all that trauma. I am angry at him and I am very hurt.

"I think he hopes in the future we will be back together as a family. Obviously I never ever wanted Bambi to come from a broken home."

The reality star went on to tell her mum: "There were issues going on for him that was causing our relationships to have issues.

"He wanted to have the family life and the life of a 25-year-old boy with no responsibilities. The two don't go hand in hand."

In the episode, Molly-Mae also admits she feels strongly about booze after seeing her mum turn to alcohol following her divorce from the star's dad Stephen.

She said: "I never wanted to be with someone who drank because my mum had a period of time in her life where her marriage of 25 years had ended and she turned to drink more than she should have.

"I was about 14, 15 and saw her in some states going through a vulnerable time, so I have never been around it in a positive life."

Tommy previously went public with his struggle in a candid interview with Men's Health magazine explaining he started drinking too much amid fears an injury was going to end his boxing career.

He told the publication: "The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore.

"It kills me to say it, [but] it’s true, I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink, and it is what it is.

"People go through different things in life and we all have our crosses to bear. I’ve got mine to bear."

The 25-year-old 'Love Island' star added his "mental health was in the pan" during his recovery from surgery, saying: "I’ve only lived for training and my family, and that was all snatched away from me.

"So what I did for fun is I started to drink quite a lot. "I found that's what made me feel better.

"When I didn't drink, I’d just look at my hand and think, ‘I might never be able to box again'."