Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe are the latest couple to exit 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe failed to make it through to the 'Strictly' semi-final

The 38-year-old former Olympian - who is best known as Fire on 'Gladiators' - and her professional dance partner Johannes, 37, lost out in the dreaded dance-off on Sunday night (01.12.24) to 'Love Island' star Tasha Ghouri, 26, and Aljaž Škorjanec, 34, after dancing their Rumba to 'I’m Here' from the musical 'The Color Purple' again.

All of the judges - Including head judge Shirley Ballas - favoured Tasha and Aljaž's Argentine Tango to 'Ex-Wives' from 'Six'.

An emotional Montell admitted that despite being seen as a fierce and strong female as an Olympian and Gladiator, she has battled with her confidence her "whole life" and being on the Latin and ballroom show with Johannes has given her a huge boost.

Speaking to co-host Tess Daly about the pro, she said: “He [Johannes] has been amazing. Strictly has touched me in ways I never knew possible. I’m an Olympian and a Gladiator, but I have honestly struggled with confidence my whole life and being on the show, with the beautiful crew, the judges, the cast has just been such an honour.”

Johannes said: “I am so proud of you [Montell], because you are a non-dancer. But the one thing that you have done every single week is turn out beautiful dancing. So I want to say to you, thank you for respecting our art form of Ballroom and Latin. The way you handled it was like a true pro. You're my winner.”

Montell added: “I have to say thank you to you [Johannes] because I really have found a friend and a brother in this man. I mean it from the bottom of my heart, I hope he’s in my life forever, because we have something very special.”

After departing the show during Musicals Week, the pair have missed out on next weekend's semi-final, meaning JB Gill and Lauren Oakley - who topped the leader board on Saturday night (30.11.24) - Tasha and Aljaž , Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał, and Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell are this year's 'Strictly' semi-finalists.

The remaining five couples will take to the dancefloor twice when 'Strictly Come Dancing' returns live on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 7 December at 6.30pm. The results show will air on Sunday 8 December at 7.20pm on BBC One and iPlayer.