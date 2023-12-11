Mollie King, Lisa Snowdon and Christine Lampard will be stepping in to host 'This Morning' over the next few weeks.

Mollie King is among the famous faces hosting This Morning

Producers on the ITV show have called in the trio - who have all hosted the show before - to help out in the run-up to Christmas following the departure of Holly Willoughby, 42, in October and while show regular Alison Hammond is taking time off to star in a pantomime.

A source told The Mirror newspaper: "It gives us a great opportunity to mix things up and see what lands well and resonates with the viewers ... "

Christine, 44,, Mollie, 36, and Lisa, 51, will all be paired up with show regular Dermot O’Leary for hosting slots this week

'This Morning' bosses are on the look out for a new regular presenter to fill Holly's slot and they have brought in a number of stars over the last few weeks including Rochelle Humes, 34, Josie Gibson, 38, and Cat Deeley, 47.

The insider added: "There is a wealth of talent available and no shortage of takers, given it is one of the most sought-after spots in television."

Holly's departure followed the exit of her longtime co-star Phillip Schofield earlier in the year after it was revealed he had an illicit onset relationship with a younger male colleague.

It's not yet known whether Holly will return to host 'Dancing on Ice' in January after previously presenting the show with Phillip, and reports suggested it's a tough decision for her.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "She absolutely loves ITV, she is loyal to them and they have been extremely loyal to her, but she's just not sure if she can do it. "Holly doesn't want to let anyone down. It is literally the toughest decision for her.

"I mean, what do you do? It starts in a few weeks, she knows that. It's a huge quandary."