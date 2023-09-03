Motsi Mabuse is closer to her sister Oti because of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Motsi Mabuse is always asked about a sibling rivalry with Oti

The 42-year-old star joined the judging panel of the BBC Latin and Ballroom competition alongside in 2019 whilst her sister Oti, 33, appeared as a professional dancer on the series from 2015 until 2021 but insisted that there is no sibling rivalry because they the "only way" to look after each other is to be good at their jobs.

She told The Sunday Express' Style Magazine: "People used to ask, 'Oh, are you guys not competing against each other?' But it's the exact opposite. Doing Strictly together has brought us to a place where the only way we can take care of each other is to be actually excellent at what do!"

The TV star - who now lives in Germany with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk and their two-year-old daughter - went on to add that she will "never forget" leaving her native South Africa to start her dance career in Europe instead of living up to her family's expectations of becoming a lawyer, and that her parents initially thought she would return home.

She added: "I came here [to Germany] with plastic bags and a 50p coin, and I'll never forget that feeling. My parents were like, 'If you're going to do this journey, you're going to do it on your own.' I had everything laid out for me, an education at one of the best universities in South Africa, and the rest was on me. They thought I'd come back, but I didn't."

Motsi will return to screens alongside Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, and Anton Du Beke when the Saturday night favourite starts up again on September 23 but admitted that she is always unaware of the lineup - which this year will include TV legend Les Dennis, soap stars Nigel Harman and Ellie Leach as well as 'Love Island' star Zara McDermott amongst a host of others - before the official announcement.

She said: "They don't tell me anything - everybody knows it before I know it! But whoever's coming on, bring it on!"