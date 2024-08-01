'My Mum, Your Dad' was amongst the winners at the National Reality TV Awards.

Natalie Russell and Sharon Benson collected the award of behalf of My Mum, Your Dad

The ITV programme triumphed in the Best Dating Show category at the ceremony at London's Porchester Hall on Wednesday night (31.07.24) and stars Natalie Russell and Sharon Benson made sure to pay tribute to host Davina McCall as they picked up the gong on behalf of the series.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the ceremony, Natalie said: "Davina. She's incredible, she's a national treasure."

The pair were also wowed by the "concept" of the series – which followed single parents with the twist that they were being watched by their children as they attempted to find love again.

Natalie said: "It was such a brilliant show. The whole concept of it.

"The twist... we had no idea. We had to sign new contracts, once we found it they brought in new contracts because we'd signed it without knowledge of that."

The pair planned to celebrate the award by partying long into the night at the ceremony – where they were joined by stars including 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional Dianne Buswell, 'The Chase' brainbox Anne Hegerty and 'Big Brother' legend Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace.

Elsewhere at the ceremony 'Love Island' was named Best Entertainment Show, Best Reality Competition Show went to 'The Apprentice' and Best Talk Show was awarded to 'Loose Women'.

Other celebrities in attendance included former Sugababes singer Amelle Berrabah, Gogglebox's Sandi Bogle, 'Loose Women' panellist Linda Robson and 'TOWIE' star Junaid Ahmed.

Official List of National Reality TV Awards winners:

Best Docu-Series Sponsored by KB Aesthetics London Ltd

Winner: The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4)

Best Reality Non-Competition Show Sponsored by Moneeys.com

Winners: Made in Chelsea and The Real Housewives of Cheshire

Best Reality Competition Show Sponsored by Lashes by Hols

Winner: The Apprentice

Best Entertainment Show Sponsored by Jose Cuervo

Winner: Love Island (S.10)

Best International Show Sponsored by Moneeys.com

Winner: Dubai Bling

Best Food Show 2024

Winner: MasterChef UK

Best New Show Sponsored by VooVix TV

Winner: The Fortune Hotel

Best Female Personality Sponsored by Edgy Jayd Collection

Winner: Dianne Buswell (Strictly Come Dancing)

Best Male Personality Sponsored by Moneeys.com

Winner: Lochan Nowacki (Love Island)

Best Performance in a Reality TV Show Sponsored by VooVix TV

Winner: Bianca White’s ‘Rescue’ (The Voice UK)

Best Dating Show Sponsored by Made to Marry

Winner: My Mum, Your Dad

Celebrity Personality of the Year Sponsored by Moneeys.com

Winner: Gemma Atkinson (Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens)

Best Business Show Sponsored by Moneeys.com

Winner: Dubai Hustle

Most Inspiring TV Show 2024

Winner: House of Sims

Best Reality TV Judge 2024

Winner: Lord Alan Sugar (The Apprentice)

Best TV Presenter Sponsored by Drama Queen Lashes

Winner: Maya Jama (Love Island)

Reality Personality of the Year Sponsored by Pretty Little Weaves

Winner: Kris Fade (Dubai Bling)

Best Game Show Sponsored by Telephonos

Winner: The Chase

Best Talk Show Sponsored by Dechavel

Winner: Loose Women

Best Social Experiment Show Sponsored by Jose Cuervo

Winner: Race across the World

Best News Programme Sponsored by Moneeys.com

Winner: Good Morning Britain

Best Podcast 2024 Sponsored by Moneeys.com

Winner: LuAnna: The Podcast with Luisa Zissman Anna Williamson

Best Production Company Sponsored by Moneeys.com

Winner: CPL Productions

Best Fashion and Makeup Show

Winner: Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star Series 6