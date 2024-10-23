Nick Knowles doesn't think he'll be able to dance in the 'Strictly Come Dancing' final.

The 'DIY SOS' presenter and his professional partner Luba Mushtuk were the third couple to depart the BBC competition show earlier this month and though the axed couples usually return for one more spin around the ballroom, the 62-year-old star has admitted it is unlikely he'll be returning because of recovery from the injuries he sustained on the show.

Nick recently underwent surgery on his bicep but is awaiting another operation on his knee.

And a fan on X asked him: "Will you still be able to do the end of series dance in the final? Wouldn't seem right you not being there."

Nick replied: "I'm not sure my injuries will allow – I have to wait for the knee operation until the bicep operation has healed so I can use crutches afterwards.

"So I don’t think recovery will be in time sadly."

After his bicep surgery last week, Nick explained he is likely to need "two or three months" of physio.

He told fans on his Instagram Story: "Just woken up from my op. All went well by all accounts so I have a reattached bicep now so bit of physio over the next two or three months and all should be right as rain and back to 100 per cent I think."

Meanwhile, Nick hasn't ended his partnership with Luba just yet because the professional has offered to help him out with his first dance ahead of his 2025 wedding to fiancee Katie Dadzie.

Speaking on 'Strictly' spin-off series 'It Takes Two', he said: "After I've had my operations I'm going to do some more training with Luba and I've got some important things to do like maybe next year join the 'Strictly' tour.

"But more importantly I'm getting married next year and Luba's going to help choreograph the first dance."