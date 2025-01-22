Noel Fielding has been confirmed to return as the co-host of 'The Great British Bake Off'.

Despite a report by The Sun that suggested his future on the Channel 4 programme was in doubt after the second instalment of Noel’s Apple TV+ series ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin’ was cancelled due to a “health matter”, a spokesperson for the comedian has denied he is “stepping down” from his ‘Bake Off’ role.

They told Deadline: "There has been absolutely no discussion about Noel stepping down from Bake Off.

"We have been in contact with Channel 4 and Love Productions throughout all the speculation and his ‘stepping down’ has never been part of that dialogue.

"We can confirm he will be returning to co-host the next series of Bake Off."

The 51-year-old funnyman has co-hosted the show since 2017 and filming for the new series is expected to begin in April.

‘This Morning’ star Alison Hammond, 49, co-hosted with Noel on the last series.

The ‘Mighty Boosh’ star was a regular on London’s party scene in the 1990s and 2000s but has since settled down in the north of the city with his writer wife Lliana Bird – with whom he has two daughters – and previously said ‘The Great British Bake Off’ suits his quiet family life.

He told The Guardian: “When I got this job (‘Bake Off’), I’d just had my first child, I was painting a lot and had a different lifestyle.

“This show fitted that phase. You want to match your career to where you are in life.

“It’s mainstream, family-friendly and my kids love it, so it suits me.

“I love not partying – and I never thought I’d say that.”

Noel previously told the outlet: “I took partying to its logical conclusion. “When you’ve been partying with Kate Moss and Courtney Love, you’ve gone as far as you can go.

“A few friends ended up in rehab. I was sick of partying anyway and lucky enough to have my family at the right time.

“It was like, ‘This is what I was looking for!’”