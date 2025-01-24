Pete Waterman "can’t remember being sober" when presenting 'The Hitman and Her'.

The 78-year-old star - who was one-third of the record-producing powerhouses Stock Aitken Waterman - partied in nightclubs across the UK with 'Dancing on Ice' star Michaela Strachan for the ITV show, which documented revellers' nights out, and with the amount of booze available to them, Pete made use of it.

Asked if he got a bit tipsy while presenting the early-hour Sunday morning show in the late 80s and early 90s, he exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the unveiling of Stock Aitken Waterman's Blue Plaque at Vine Yard Studios, in Borough, London, on Wednesday (22.01.25): "Oh, all the time.

"I’ve got to say, I can’t remember being sober!

"I think I got more warnings from the IBA [the International Bar Association] than any other human being!"

Pete - who, along with Mike Stock and Matt Aitken, launched the music careers of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Rick Astley - worked with the 'Winterwatch' presenter, who now lives in South Africa, on the programme from 1988 until 1992, and they remain friends.

The former 'Pop Idol' judge added: "She’s great - I love working with Michaela.

"My son got married in South Africa last year, and I went to her house - and she was over here doing [one of her programmes]!"

The pair went to clubs, such as Mr Smiths, in Warrington, and The Discothèque Royale in Manchester, for "probably about 48 weeks of the year", and she is "astonished " by how many fans stop her in the street and mention the show.

Last year, she told The Sun newspaper: "I mean, not that that's the one that most people say, but I'm just surprised how many people say it.

"And the funniest thing is, most people come up to you and go, Michaela Strachan, '[The] Hitman and Her', and they laugh.

"It always makes me giggle because I think that's such a funny reaction, isn't it?

"I get it, you know, 'The Hitman and Her', but what was that all about?

"I'm just amazed how many people were watching it.

"But I guess most people these days, it's the 'Really Wild Show' that has the fondest memories for people."

Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman received a Blue Plaque in Borough, London, at Vine Yard Studios by the Southwark Heritage Association, celebrating their immense contribution to UK music.