'The Traitors' star Linda Rands thinks she got so far in the show because she is "a bit of an airhead".

The Traitors fan favourite Linda is 'really proud' of her show stint

The 70-year-old retired opera singer became the second Traitor of the series to be voted off the BBC's ultimate game of truth and deception, and she is "really proud" to have made it to episode seven.

She said: "I didn’t really have a strategy - I think it was just to not let people know I was a Traitor and I’m really proud I made it as far as I did."

Linda's tactics were to play on being "an airhead", but also a "jokey person".

She added: "I’d talked about being a mother figure but I played the jokey person more, and that did work.

"I’m a bit of an airhead so that came over as well."

In the show, contestants are mainly members of the "Faithful", who aim to find who the "Traitors" are.

Each night there is a roundtable banishment, when the Faithful among the group try to oust a Traitor.

However, the Traitors can hit back by privately "murdering" one of the Faithful each evening.

The prize pot, which could reach up to £120,000, will be shared between the remaining Faithful at the end of the game, but if there is at least one Traitor left they will steal the lot.

Linda has been a fan favourite since the show began, and she almost gave the game away just after host Claudia Winkleman had chosen her to be a Traitor.

Afterwards, Claudia addressed all contestants by saying "Traitors," and Linda immediately turned her head, leading to Faithful member Jake suspecting her of being a Traitor from the off.

After becoming a household name, a huge billboard of Linda was erected outside the Vue cinema in London's Leicester Square.

It depicts her earning the fictional Golden Cloak Award for a "performance of a lifetime".

'The Traitors' continues at 9pm on BBC One.