Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie could star in a fly-on-the-wall TV show

Discovery+ recently released an At Home-styled show with the former Conservative MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and his family called 'Meet the Rees-Moggs', which was "generally well-received", and now it has been claimed the former Prime Minister is being asked to follow suit in doing an at home and at work show with his wife Carrie and the rest of his family.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper: “As unlikely as it sounds, an At Home With show has become a more realistic prospect for high-profile politicians ever since Jacob Rees-Mogg made his own one this year.

“'Meet The Rees-Moggs' was generally well received when it aired a few weeks ago on Discovery+, and Boris even got several name checks in that series.

"So producers have clearly adopted the nothing-ventured-nothing-gained approach and contacted the former premier on the off chance he might go for it.

“It just goes to show how, more than two years after leaving Downing Street, there’s still huge interest in BoJo.

"As well as being a politician, he has the profile and personality that makes him a celebrity in his own right.”

If the 60-year-old writer agreed to go ahead with the proposed project – which could start to be filmed as early as 2025 – it is believed there would be a bidding war between channels and streaming services to secure the rights to the show.

Channel 4 and Netflix are thought to be the most interested.

The idea for the show comes as the publication reported in August 2023 that he turned down a chance to take part in the award-winning ITV1 reality series 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!', following ex-Conservative Health Secretary Matt Hancock's controversial appearance in 2022.

Reform UK MP Nigel Farage went Down Under to do the show in 2023.

Jacob rejected an offer to appear on 'Celebrity Bake Off'.

The 55-year-old Hammersmith-born broadcaster turned down the chance to appear on Channel 4's annual baking spin-off show in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

He told 'The Political Party' podcast: "I can't cook, so it would have been rather tricky.

"I'd have had to have got Nanny to do the baking for me."