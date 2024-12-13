Tulisa Contostavlos sent in a special message for her 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' campmates after missing the final.

Tulisa gives message to campmates after missing I'm a Celebrity final

The N-Dubz star, 36, jetted out of Australia early following her appearance in the ITV survival series and missed the final - which saw McFly’s Danny Jones crowned King of the Jungle - but she has shown there are no hard feelings with her co-stars as she wished them all the best and promised to reunite with them.

Influencer GK Barry, 25, shares the message from Tulisa on tonight’s (13.12.24) ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out’ special, which airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

At the party, GK said: "Guys, as we know someone isn’t here, and that someone is Tulisa, but fear not because I’ve got a message from her."

Tulisa said: "Hello everybody, I’m so proud of you all, you’ve absolutely smashed it, now I want you to go and eat yourselves into an oblivion. I’m so sorry that I can’t be there so have a big old drink for me. I love you lots like jelly tots and I will see you soon.”

Following her 'I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked' absence after flying home early, Tulisa revealed she was feeling "overwhelmed" following her jungle stint - and insisted she still has some "little demons".

In a video message on Instagram, she explained: "I'm just doing a little video to clear a couple things up.

"Just so you know, when I came out of the jungle, I felt fine first of all and then that evening my friends went to bed.

"But because it's been a while for me I can get overwhelmed quite easily.

"I just started to feel overwhelmed. I thought, ‘Do you know what, I really just need to take a bit of time for me and just chill.'

"You know, it's OK to feel a little bit overwhelmed. I've been out of the spotlight for a long time.

"I'm still trying to overcome those things. I've still got my little demons."