Dame Prue Leith has been replaced by her longtime friend Caroline Waldegrave on 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer'.

Dame Prue Leith's The Great Celebrity Bake Off replacement revealed as line-up announced

The 84-year-old show judge previously announced she would be stepping down from the star-studded version, and Channel 4 have confirmed Caroline, who owns and runs Dudwell Cookery School and is the former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food and Wine, has joined the series.

Caroline will join forces with returning judge Paul Hollywood, and presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

This spring, TV presenters Kate Garraway, Roman Kemp and Gloria Hunniford will take part in 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer', as will Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Others vying for the Star Baker award or a Hollywood Handshake include TV host Sarah Beeny, podcasters Chris and Rosie Ramsey, and actors Meera Syal, Maxine Peake, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and 'Ghosts' star Jim Howick.

There looks set to be plenty of laughs in the 'Celebrity Bake Off Tent', because comedians Adam Buxton, Phil Wang, Sophie Willan, Jamali Maddix and Tommy Tiernan are all taking part in the series.

Pop star Self Esteem, model Ellie Goldstein and property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas complete the line up.

In each episode, four celebrities will battle it out to become Star Baker.

Caroline and Paul will oversee their efforts in three rounds - signature, technical and showstopper.

'The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer' returns to Channel 4 this spring.