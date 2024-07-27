Ralf Little tipped for Strictly

Ralf Little has been tipped to take part in 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The former 'Death In Paradise' star has been given odds of 4/7 by the bookies to take to the dancefloor on the upcoming series of the BBC One dance show, according to The Sun.

Ralf, 44, shocked fans when he quit 'Death In Paradise' earlier this year after four years playing DI Neville Parker but he is moving on with a new TV series with 'Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps' co-star Will Mellor.

The pair will face a series of challenges on each episode of 'Will And Ralf Should Know Better' as they navigate life in their forties.

The show - which will air on the rebranded channel U+Dave - will see Will and Ralf embrace spirituality, and face their fears of getting older as they discover the perils of living off grid.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “A lot has changed for Will and Ralf since Two Pints — they were 25 and 21 when they met.

“But they have stayed great pals throughout and that really comes across in the intimate, frank conversations they have along the way.

“They’ve got their joint podcast, but it will be nostalgic for 'Two Pints' fans to see them on telly.

“It will also re-introduce the fellas to those who now know Ralf better as 'Death In Paradise’s DI Neville Parker, and Will from 'Strictly' and as 'Corrie’s Harvey Gaskell.”

Ralf, 44, is "thrilled" to be working with his old pal.

He said: “I am thrilled to be working with Will again as it’s always so much fun.

“This time we get to explore how we should be living in the modern world while educating ourselves, and having a laugh at the same time.”