Reverend Richard Coles will have to "self-censor" during his time on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

The 62-year-old star will make his first appearance as a late arrival on Thursday's (21.11.24) episode of the ITV1 reality show and admitted that he has so many stories from his life and career that he will want to share but will have to be "very careful" how he words things.

He said: "I expect I will share stories. I will have to be very careful and self- censor as I go along, but I imagine that it will be very difficult after a while."

But the writer also insisted that he will just have to "be himself" in the Australian outback when he joins others such as TikTok star GK Barry, 'Loose Women' panellist Jane Moore and 'Coronation Street' actor Alan Halsall.

He said: "You can't keep up a façade and I will just be myself. I enjoy meeting other people and I was a vicar for a long time, so I am used to being with groups of people and finding a way to make it work. I am a nosey person as well and so I am interested in finding out how they think and how their life is. This is going to be fun and it's suddenly got very real now."

However, the radio presenter isn't too confident that he will win the series.

He said: "I think that is highly unlikely. The combination of snoring and then being totally incompetent getting the stars, will mean I will probably be thrown out by my campmates!

"But this will be a great reset and it will be interesting. I am sure I will confront some fears along the way and it will also be good to learn new things about myself. It's exciting."

