Rochelle Humes wants a fourth child, but the decision is down to her husband Marvin Humes.

The 35-year-old TV star shares Alaia,11, Valentina, seven, and four-year-old Blake with the JLS singer, and while Rochelle has now revealed she would happily try for another baby, she admitted their world might "fall apart a little bit" if they add to their brood.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: “If you asked me, I’d say I want children forever, because I get really sad every year that they grow up.

“Three can be a handle, but if we chucked a fourth one in there, I don’t know, the world would fall apart a little bit.

“I will always be broody, so I can’t be the one to make that decision.”

Despite both having very busy schedules, ‘The Hit List’ presenters always find time for each other.

Rochelle said: “Sometimes it’s just when the kids are in bed, we sit down and make something together. We listen to nice music while we’re doing it, have a bottle of wine, but it’s quality time, our phones are on charge upstairs.”

The ‘This Morning’ presenter emphasised that she and her 39-year-old husband try to ensure they both have a healthy work/life balance.

She explained: “We try to set boundaries, and we make sure that we don’t talk shop at home once we’re all done for the day. We’ll let that roll into tomorrow. I think it’s important to protect it.

“If it all rolls into one, then we’ll be up working on something all the time. At least by five o’clock, by the time [the] kids are having dinner, we’ll make sure that work questions are done.”