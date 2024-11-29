Roman Kemp has stopped taking antidepressants in a bid to understand his "emotional side".

The 31-year-old radio and TV star has revealed he's come off the medication for the first time since he was 15 because he felt ready to "move on" and he's been learning more about his feelings in the four months since he stopped.

In a post on Instagram, he explained: "It has now been 4 months since I stopped taking anti-depressants and it’s safe to say they’re out of my system. Something I have taken since I was 15 years old.

"Now while I’m still learning about why I suddenly what to cry more and may get a bit snappier at my friends, I’m excited at the thought of understanding what the emotional side of me is really like."

He went on to insist stopping his medication was a personal decision and one that won't be right for everyone.

Roman added: "I’m neither for or against taking anti-depressants, I’m about what is right for YOU and if it helps you then go for it.

"They helped me through a long period of mental struggle in my life but I’m now ready to move on. Only posting this in case anyone was ever worried about starting/stopping."

Earlier this year, Roman returned to ‘Loose Women’ for one of their ‘Loose Men’, all-male panels and he revealed it is “amazing” to have an “open and vulnerable” conversation with high-profile guys to urge men to talk about their own feelings.

He said: “Like on my radio show, I was just trying to be open and vulnerable you can be and I think that it's really nice to be able to do it with other men.

"On the show, we get the women’s version. But doing TV with three other guys is really, really amazing. And I really appreciate them.

"You know what it means to be a part of it, because it's just nice to be involved in a discussion.

"I'm fortunate enough to be able to do it every day all the time [on the radio]. But on that scale with maybe a different audience in mind, it was really really nice."