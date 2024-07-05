‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professionals Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are predicting the 2024 line-up will contain some of Team GB’s Olympic heroes.

Karen Hauer has listed what celebrities she wants to see on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing

As the BBC ballroom competition gears up for its 22nd series scant details about the celebrity contestants is known.

However, Karen, 43, and 33-year-old Gorka - who are heading out on the road together in 2025 for their 'Speakeasy Tour' - have some ideas about who might make it onto the dancefloor and they are confident that viewers will get to see some of Britain's heroes from the Paris 2024 Olympics strut their stuff.

When asked if they can spill any information on the new series by Heat magazine, Karen said: “They like to keep everything under wraps.

"The only thing we know is that we’re coming back and we start next month. Once that starts, they will let us know bit by bit what we’re doing throughout the season. But for now, we have zero intel.”

In the joint interview, Gorka added: "Is this year the Olympics? I think, probably we will have some Olympians for sure, like in 2016."

Some names rumoured for this year's 'Strictly' include Roman Kemp, Brooklyn Beckham and Lioness Jill Scott.

Giving his thoughts on the potential names, Gorak said: “Brooklyn Beckham? I would love his dad to do the show. David would be great."

Karen added: “I love Roman Kemp. That would be cool. I think they’re going to go for it. It’s our 20th year, so they definitely have something up their sleeve.”

The next series is set to feature its first ever blind contestant, comedian Chris McCausland. His appearance comes three years after deaf 'Emmerdale' actress Rose Ayling-Ellis appeared on the show. The star went on to win the iconic Glitterball Trophy alongside professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.