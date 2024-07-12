Rose Ayling-Ellis will be the first deaf live sports host when she fronts the Paralympics.

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ winner and former ‘EastEnders’ actress, 29, has been named as host of the coverage of the Games in Paris alongside Clare Balding, 53, on Channel 4 from August.

Insiders at the broadcaster told the Daily Mirror Rose has already kicked off rehearsals for the job as TV bosses reportedly look at any changes in the studio they may need to make to accommodate her.

A source said: “Channel 4 are really excited about this unique pairing of Clare and Rose. It’s a first for the channel and takes its live broadcasting accessibility further than ever before.

“Rose has already done some rehearsals while Clare has been busy covering Wimbledon for the BBC but we are excited by seeing them work together and we are confident viewers will love them together too.”

Announcing the rest of its line-up of presenters for the upcoming games, Channel 4 said in a statement: “Channel 4’s elite team of presenters, pundits, reporters and commentators sees Ade Adepitan return for Paris 2024, joined by five-time Paralympic swimming champion and BAFTA-winner Ellie Simmonds, who makes her Channel 4 presentation debut.

“Actress, producer and activist Rose Ayling-Ellis presents live for the first time as she hosts alongside Clare Balding from a new position inside the Athletes’ Village.

“Also on the team are racing-driver-turned-commentator Billy Monger, Invictus Games medallist and presenter JJ Chalmers, adventurer and former rugby union player Ed Jackson, TV and radio presenter Vick Hope, comedian Josh Pugh and sports presenter Lee McKenzie.”

Channel 4 added “a mix of young and emerging talent” will also be involved, including content creator and comedian Fats Timbo, ex-rugby player and Gladiators’ ‘Fury’ Jodie Ounsley, Paralympic gold-medal swimmer Ellie Robinson, award-winning actor Lenny Rush, content creator Milly Pickles, wheelchair basketball player Gaz Choudhry, sports reporter Jordan Jarrett-Bryan and actor and star of Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’, George Robinson.

Rose was the first deaf contestant on ‘Strictly’ and won the BBC show with Giovanni Pernice, 33, in 2021.