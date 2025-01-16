Russell Howard will not be touring for "days on end" anymore because of being a dad.

Russell Howard will not be touring for days on end anymore

The 44-year-old comedian and his wife Cerys Morgan welcomed their baby boy into the world eight months ago, and despite having done stand-up in venues across the world for years, his perspective on travelling for a long period has now changed.

Russell - who will be joined by his partner and son in Europe and America on tour - told Metro: "If you’ve found your thing, it’s impossible to stop.

"I think going away on the road for days on end, those days are gone."

The 'Russell Howard's Good News' frontman sees his job as a father to be his main priority.

He added: "I’ve been doing this for so long. It’s so great being a dad. It’s really exciting reading his bedtime story and giving him a bath and going swimming with him, and all these kinds of fun things.

"So, I’ll do stand-up around that, rather than making it everything."

Russell's most recent TV appearance was on Channel 4's 'Big Fat Quiz of Telly' last August, while he's now focusing on family, stand-up and his 'Five Brilliant Things' podcast.

Despite feeling "frustrated" because there is "nothing on TV at the minute" that he would like to do, the Bath-born funnyman will only return to screens under one condition.

The comic revealed: "I couldn’t be a straight TV presenter. I’m not interested in reading other people’s words and having my clothes picked for me.

"But if it was a comedy show that I was interested in, then yeah, I would love to do it."

Russell is set to air his stand-up special on his website as opposed to the streaming service Netflix.

The exclusive global stream will begin on January 15 at 8pm, and there will be an opportunity for fans to ask him questions as it is being shown.