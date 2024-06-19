Joel Dommett “could not stop crying” at Davina McCall’s “breath work workshop”.

Joel Domett sobbed at a breathwork party hosted by Davina McCall

‘The Masked Singer’ host lent into his inner wellness influencer when his 56-year-old co-star - who is a judge on ITV's mystery talent show - invited him round for a bit of mindful breathing, and he found the whole thing very emotional.

The 39-year-old comedian told Russell Howard, 44, on his ‘Wonderbox’ podcast: “I went to Davina’s last weekend for a breath work workshop.

“It was two hours. You do this breath work thing, and then you breathe normally.

“The whole way though I’m thinking, ‘This isn’t for me, I’m not into this at all’, but as soon as we started breathing normally, people started bursting into tears.

“Suddenly I felt this tear fall down my cheek – I went full Kourtney Kardashian, I could not stop crying. Everyone was crying.”

Joel is adjusting to life as a new parent after his wife Hannah Cooper gave birth to their son Wilde in September 2023.

He recently admitted he took full advantage of the extensive menu at the swanky private hospital where she was in labour.

He told Nick Grimshaw, 39, and Angela Harnett, 55, on the ‘Dish’ podcast last month: “We were in this lucky scenario where we did it privately - by that I mean medically, not alone. All you need to know about the story is, is I'm unbelievably tight, like I really… this is the most money I've ever spent on anything in my life.

"There was this point about eight hours in, this lady came in with a piece of paper and I said, 'Oh, hello what's that?' And she said, 'Oh, it's a menu.' And I said, 'Is it included?' And she said, 'Yes, of course it's included,' and I was like, 'oh my God, amazing'.

"And I then went across the menu and tried to sort of order what I thought looked to be the most expensive. As much as I could for money, and I pick what I thought my wife wanted at that point.”

He even ended up tucking into "duck with a red wine jus" while his wife was "in the throes" of her contractions.

He added: “I'm trying to eat this duck with a red wine jus as quickly as possible because I'm not going to get rid of it. And she's like, 'What did you get for me?' And I say, 'A ham sandwich.' I got her a ham sandwich.

"And I give her the ham sandwich, I eat the duck with red wine jus, and then the birth ended up being very long.”