Ruth Jones is "flattered" that people love 'Gavin and Stacey' so much.

Ruth Jones is very proud that people love Gavin and Stacey so much

The 57-year-old actress created the BBC sitcom with James Corden, with the two also starring as Nessa and her on/off love interest Smithy.

'Gavin and Stacey' is returning to screens this Christmas with the final ever episode being screened giving fans the answer as to whether Smithy accepts Nessa’s proposal from the previous festive special.

Since the last episode aired in 2019 the clamour from fans for more has been relentless and Ruth admits the love for the comedy is something she is very proud of.

She said: “It’s lovely. I’m really flattered it’s so loved.”

Ruth admits there is rarely a week that goes by when she is not stopped by fans who are thrilled to meet Nessa

The writer never refuses a selfie with fans because she likes being able to “bring a little a joy” into people's lives.

Speaking to Candis magazine, she said: “The world is such an awful place that if I can bring a little joy to someone because they’ve met the woman who plays Nessa in Gavin and Stacey, I’m only too happy to let them have a little selfie with me. I used to worry if I wasn’t wearing makeup. Not anymore."