Ruth Jones and Tracy-Ann Oberman have signed up for the Netflix thriller series 'Run Away'.
The 'Gavin and Stacey' star and the ex-'EastEnders' actress are starring in the streamer's adaptation of Harlan Coben's novel - which follows a dad called Simon trying to find his daughter Paige, who he lost to drugs and an abusive man amid a series of murders.
Reacting on X, Tracy, 58, wrote: "Delighted to announce this."
Ruth's casting comes after her and James Corden's BBC sitcom came to an end on Christmas Day (25.12.24) after 17 years.
The 58-year-old actress will play Investigator Elena Ravenscroft but it is not clear which character Tracy-Ann be portraying in the eight-part show - which is yet to have its air date confirmed.
The pair are joining a star-studded lineup that includes James Nesbitt, Minnie Driver, Jon Pointing, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati and Annette Badland.
'Run Away' is set to be filmed later this month across the north-west of England.
In a statement, Harlan said: "Jimmy Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati and Minnie Driver — the cast is an embarrassment of riches. I can’t wait to start filming."
He is set to executive produce the show - the latest adaptation of one of his novels - through his Final Twist Productions company.
Danny Brocklehurst - who previously adapted Coben's novel 'Fool Me Once' for the small screen - has been made the lead writer and executive producer of the series.
He is quoted by The Comet as saying: "It’s an enormous pleasure to be reteaming with Netflix, Harlan and the amazing Quay Street Productions team to produce another twisty thriller.
"'Fool Me Once's' phenomenal success has set a high bar but with 'Run Away's' emotionally universal storyline and a great cast, hopefully, we can give audiences another fantastic ride."
