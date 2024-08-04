Shayne Ward is to take part in 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The former 'Coronation Street' actor - who shot to fame when he won the second series of 'The X Factor' in 2005 - is set to take to the dancefloor for the upcoming Latin and ballroom contest and insiders believe he has what it takes to be a serious contender to lift the glitterball trophy.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Shayne is a previous winner of an audience-voted talent show so will have high hopes of doing it again. He is excited to begin training.

“He has some dancing experience so could be a contender for the glitterball trophy.

“He also has a whopping fan base from his years as a 'Coronation Street' hunk.”

Shayne could face competition on the show from former Olympic hockey player Sam Quek, who, like the 'That's My Goal' hitmaker, has previously taken part in ITV rival 'Dancing On Ice'.

A source said: "The show is really tapping into the buzz surrounding the Olympics this year, as well as heavily leaning into BBC talent - perhaps more than ever before.

“But Sam has very much become a star in her own right in recent years, and has been carving out a niche as a presenter.

“She’ll also bring some much-needed glamour to this year’s line-up.”

Olympic swimmer Tom Dean has already confirmed his involvement in the show following his success at the Paris Games.

He said: "Naturally you want to take a break after you've had a full Olympic cycle and the opportunity arose. I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different.

"I'll be doing that and straight back into training after it...

"It's something to look forward to and once I finish this, back home, relax a bit with the family and then we crack on end of August time. It's exciting."

Other names expected to take part in the upcoming series include former Arsenal footballer Paul Merson, 'Love Island' beauty Tasha Ghouri, 'EastEnders' actor Jamie Borthwick, former 'TOWIE' star Pete Wicks, blind comedian Chris McCausland, and 'DIY SOS' presenter Nick Knowles.

The first name will officially be announced on 'This Morning' on Monday (05.08.24).