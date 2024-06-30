Shirley Ballas has blasted speculation she has split with partner Danny Taylor.

Shirley Ballas blasts split speculation

The 63-year-old 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge and her 50-year-old toyboy are still going strong despite calling off their engagement.

Shirley told The Mirror: "Danny and I are still together contrary to anything you might read. Who knows [if we'll get married]."

The pair started dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2021, before calling the engagement off last year.

Shirley married her dance partner Sammy Stopford in 1978 when she was 18, but they separated five years later.

She went on to tie the knot with dancer Corky Ballas, 63, in 1985, but they divorced in 2007.

The former couple share son Mark, 38, together.

Meanwhile, Shirley previously insisted she would not wed again.

Speaking on Alan Carr's 'Life's a Beach' podcast, she said: "I was in a long-term relationship and he finished with me two days before I went on a cruise. I just remember being in the Waikiki bar with my mother and I was whining and crying and she gave me a huge slap across my face… and said, 'You will not ruin my holiday, get over yourself.' I think I was the most miserable on the biggest event that I had prepared for my mother. Two marriages, an engagement, two long-term relationships later and I will not be getting married again. I’ve made the decision."