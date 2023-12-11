Shirley Ballas is considering moving back to the US to spend more time with her baby grandson.

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' star previously lived in the States for 11 years and her son Mark Ballas is based there with his wife BC Jean and their baby boy Banksi Wylde - who was born last month - and Shirley is thinking about splitting her time between the UK and the US because she doesn't want to miss out on seeing her grandson grow up.

She told OK! magazine: "I don’t want to be a part-time grandmother. I want to be there as much as I can be, as much as his mum and dad will allow me to be part of the baby’s life.

"I could spend six months there and six months here – and I can afford to. I don’t want to miss out on my grandbaby. That is instilled in my head."

Shirley added she also hates being apart from Mark and she wants to spend as much time with Banksi as possible - even if it is over the phone right now.

She said: "Hopefully, there will be more time on the phone because this, in my eyes, will be the most magical child ever ... It’s a priority, but I really don’t think my family understands. I don’t think anybody sits back and thinks, ‘What if I never saw my child for six months?’”

However, Shirley is adamant she won't give up her job on 'Strictly' if she moves back to the US - she'll make it work even if it involves a lot of travel.

She added: "I’d never want to leave 'Strictly'. I’ll be on TV and on the tour for as long as they’ll have me. I love 'Strictly'.

"It’s like a day at Disneyland for me. When it’s ‘lights, camera, action’ I forget everything that’s gone on in the week. But it’s just on a weekend. I can always fly to the States on a Monday and come back on a Friday."