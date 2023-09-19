Shirley Ballas has got her confidence back with some high-tech beauty treatments.

Shirley Ballas feels rejuvenated after treatments

For the past year, the 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge has been seeing one of Britain's top cosmetic doctors, Dr. Judy Todd, for a series of non-invasive procedures that have rejuvenated both her face and neck.

Shirley said: "Contrary to what people think, I'm not the most confident person in the world. Just over a year ago, I was actually getting quite down on myself because of the appearance of my face, I'm being really serious.

"My chin and jawline were sagging, my skin was dull, I had a lot of pigmentation with sun spots and I had little spider veins on my nose. My face just didn't sparkle and it really dented my confidence."

The 63-year-old star revealed in January that she had had a non-surgical face lift and the World Champion Latin dancer has continued to visit Dr. Todd to transform her face and neck even more.

Shirley said: "I wanted to keep up the treatments because I just don't want my skin to fade, I want it to be glowing and bright and so I've kept having treatments about every six weeks and I'm absolutely delighted with the results."

She continued: "Recently I have had so many comments from friends, colleagues and family saying my skin is looking amazing, and that has been a massive boost. I've just turned 63, and I'm really, really happy at how my skin is looking."

The secret to Shirley's youthful skin is NeoGen nitrogen plasma treatments – a non-invasive procedure that uses super-heated nitrogen gas to boost collagen and elastin to rejuvenate the skin from within to achieve a completely natural look.

Ballas said: "Afterwards I just felt like a diamond, everything was just where it needed to be, it's really, really helped me. When I look at the photographs from the first day and compare with what I look like now, I can see my skin has improved dramatically, and since January the improvement has continued to get better."

She had been reluctant to go under the knife and chose Dr. Todd because of the impressive results that she achieved with former 'Strictly' contestant Judy Murray.

Shirley said: "I have quite a low tolerance for pain so I choose to have numbing cream applied before each treatment, so they rub this cream all over my face and neck and then we wait about 20 minutes and then the skin is quite numb and it is totally bearable for me. I don't like pain, but I will take a little bit of pain to get these kinds of results."