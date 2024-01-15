Shirley Ballas has been unmasked as Rat on 'The Masked Singer'.

Shirley Ballas has been revealed as Rat on The Masked Singer

The 63-year-old dancer - who is best known as the head judge on 'Strictly Come Dancing' - had been taking part in the ITV1 singing competition where celebrities conceal their identities whilst performing famous songs but not one member of the judging panel managed to guess that it was her behind the mask.

Mo Gilligan believed it could be 'Coronation Street' actress and West End star Claire Sweeney, whilst Davina McCall thought it could be 'Killing Eve' actress Jodie Comer, Olly Murs incorrectly guessed former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona and Jonathan Ross speculated that it was Jodie Whittaker of 'Doctor Who' fame.

Speaking to host Joel Dommett, immediately after revealing herself, Shirley said: "I was very flattered because I just don't sing at all and some of the people you were saying, I was like 'Wow!'"

The dance champion had given several clues to her real identity during her time on the series including noting at one point that she had "crossed paths with danger" after climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief in 2019, whilst the costume's tattoos were a nod to the body art she has inked across her behind.

She said: "I've got tattoos all over my backside and then I tattooed my boyfriend's name on it - I'm not sure that one was a good idea. Bruno [Tonioli] used to make me show him them!"

Shirley added that taking part in the series has been one of the "best things" she has ever done even though she was "way out of her comfort zone" throughout.

She said: "I would say it's been one of the best times of my life. I enjoyed every minute of it, I was way out of my comfort zone and I totally loved it."

Shirley then gave her first unmasked performance of 'Nelly the Elephant' before exiting the stage for the final time.

The TV star had to go head-to-head with Dippy Egg in a sing-off and the mystery celebrity made it through to the next stage of the show, where they will compete with Owl, Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Eiffel Tower, Piranha, Maypole, Cricket and Bigfoot to stay in the competition.

Shirley's exit comes after 'Pointless' host Alexander Armstrong was unmasked as Chicken Caesar in week two, whilst 'I'll Never Fall In Love Again' singer Dionne Warwick was unmasked as Weather in the first episode of the new series.