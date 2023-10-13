Shirley Ballas' steamy novel is based on her life.

Shirley Ballas has teased details of her new novel

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' star wants the public to "guess" what is fact and what is fiction in her new book, 'Murder on the Dancefloor'.

Shirley, 63 - who wrote her memoir, 'Behind the Sequins', in 2020 - told Virgin Radio: "There were so many stories I wanted to write. 50 odd years of experience they didn’t want me to put it in my autobiography.

"So I talked to my mum and she said, ‘How about you write them in fiction and then have the readers guess, did I really do that or witness that, or is it fiction?

"We already had an idea for a TV series."

Meanwhile, Shirley recently revealed that she's "taken steps" to deal with social media trolling.

The TV star is ultimately eager to "get [her] mind in a good place".

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I've taken steps. I've been to the Juicy Oasis with Jason Vale for over a week and I have also taken yoga classes with a master called Kenny. He showed me all the things I should do to get my mind in a good place.

"I have also hired Harry, who is 21 and a university maths guru and he's come on board to sift through all my social media. He's been taking over my platform pretty much along with my son. If that's what it takes, then so be it."

Shirley admitted that she struggles to switch off because of the online trolls.

Shirley said: "Sometimes at night, I lie there and wonder, 'Are they suffering? Are they lonely? Is it funny to them?' This whole experience has made me much more vigilant.

"I cannot say that I leave my front door unless I am on point. I never relax. It has changed my life completely I would say."