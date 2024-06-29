Sian Welby has given birth to a baby girl.

The 37-year-old presenter - who is engaged to Jake Beckett - has revealed via social media that she's welcomed a baby girl called Ruby.

Alongside a series of photos of her newborn daughter, Sian wrote on Instagram: "Our little Ruby [love-heart emojis] (sic)"

Sian has shared various behind-the-scenes snaps of her baby girl. However, the presenter - who co-hosts 'Capital Breakfast' with Jordan North and Chris Stark - hasn't revealed when she gave birth to Ruby.

Sian embarked on her maternity leave earlier this month, and the broadcaster previously discussed her pregnancy on air.

She said on 'Capital Breakfast': "I'm at that point where I'm 38 weeks - I've got 11 days to go.

"Before I go off on baby leave, I do want to share one thing with everyone because I've decided that 'Capital Breakfast', it doesn't have listeners, we are a family and I have told my nearest and dearest what me and my partner Jake are having.

"And I know you are all invested. So I'm going to tell you what I'm having ... it's a girl!"

Jordan, 34, subsequently offered some words of encouragement to his co-host.

He said: "You're both going to be great parents. You're going to be the best mum and he's going to be the best dad."

Sian actually announced her pregnancy back in February.

The presenter joked at the time that she'd been through a lot of "stress" trying to keep the news to herself.

She said on air: "I’ve got a bit of an announcement for you! I’m pregnant!

"I don’t know how I’ve managed to keep it from you for so long. It’s not a joke, it’s not a joke!

"The stress I’ve gone through trying to pretend not to be drinking. The lies, the deceit, the mocktails! I couldn't wait to tell you."