Sir David Jason will appear on 'Car SOS' next month.

Sir David Jason's new TV gig

The 83-year-old 'Only Fools and Horses' actor will join hosts Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend as they work to restore a Datsun 240k Skyline.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: "David is going to be a special guest on the new series. It's a big deal to have him on the show because he's such a legend.

"Producers were absolutely thrilled when he agreed to take part.

"David is one of the nation's most popular stars, so getting him involved is bound to boost viewing figures."

The episode will air on March 7.

Meanwhile, David recently insisted that an ‘Only Fools And Horses’ revival "just wouldn't work”.

Speaking with Radio Times magazine alongside Jay Blades, the pair were asked if an ‘Only Fools and Horses’ revival was possible, to which the 53-year-old TV star said: “Oh, I’d love that. I want to be in it. I could be a long-lost nephew.”

David quickly added that he believed a reunion “wouldn’t work” due to the loss of the sitcom’s creator John Sullivan - who died in 2011 - who he described as a “magician”.

He said: “You’d be long, long, long lost if you appeared in it.

“I’ve had offers over the years, but without John Sullivan it just wouldn’t work. He was a magician and could whip up humour out of virtually nothing – that was his genius.

“Without him, I don’t see it working, sadly.”

Despite his insistence on the show staying in the past, David emphasised it was a ‘privilege” to have appeared in ‘Only Fools and Horses’, and commented on his status as a “national treasure”.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, he said: “Being part of ‘Only Fools and Horses’ is a privilege.

“I know how much it has meant to so many people.

“I hope I never take the title ‘national treasure’ too seriously – I call myself the ‘leg end’, but it’s humbling that people see me that way.”