Spencer Matthews is to feature in a new documentary that will follow his attempts to complete ironman challenges on all seven continents.

Spencer Matthews is setting off on another endurance challenge

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star has turned his attention to endurance challenges in recent times and will be attempting to land another Guinness World Record after completing 30 desert marathons in 30 days in August.

Spencer's challenge will be documented by the production company Whisper although no channel has committed to the project at this moment in time.

Only one person has completed the ironman challenge in the past and it took him four years, whereas Spencer will be looking to do so in a matter of weeks.

Each triathlon will see Spencer complete a two-mile swim, a 111-mile bike ride and a marathon of 26 miles on every continent, with the challenge ending in Antarctica.

The 36-year-old star said: "This is without doubt ambitious – but what I have discovered is a love of pushing myself, and of achieving what would have previously been unachievable to me."

Whisper's Matt Wilkinson added: "This new challenge takes that endurance to another level and the seemingly impossible. Everyone was mesmerised by The Great Desert Challenge – and in doing this, Spencer will have everyone transfixed once again."

Spencer previously suggested that he wouldn't take on another 30 marathons in 30 days challenge for the sake of his children following his epic journey across the Jordanian desert in the summer.

The star – who has Theodore, six, Gigi, four, and Otto, two, with his wife Vogue Williams – told MailOnline: "I haven’t given any thought to the next challenge while completing this because every day was certainly a threat.

"I’m not sure I’ll be planning too many 30-day records again because our children are quite young and spending a month away from them is difficult.

"I need to publicly thank Vogue again for holding the fort and looking after our children while I was away chasing this dream."