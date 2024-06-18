Stephen Fry is reportedly returning to host a second series of 'Jeopardy!' for ITV.

ITV is reportedly set to green light another series of 'Jeopardy' in the UK

The 66-year-old former 'QI' host will be back on screens presenting the UK version of the iconic quiz show on weekdays, which, according to The Sun, is set to be recommissioned

The show sees him challenge contestants to win money by phrasing answers as a question.

Stephen previously begged ITV bosses not to dumb down the show.

As quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column, he said: "I was fairly insistent from the outset that we shouldn't compromise one the standard and or dicker about with the rules and procedures, which are time-honoured and proven.

"Fortunately, ITV and the production company behind the series were in complete agreement. It’s not very different at all.

"The only real difference is that the UK version is a little longer with an extra round."

There's plenty of cash up for grabs.

He said: "It builds and builds for as long as the champion stays on. In theory, a really brilliant champion could win hundreds of thousands of pounds or more."

Before his return to the small screen, Stephen is currently on screen in the film ‘Treasure’ alongside ‘Girls’ creator Lena Dunham.

It sees him play Edek, a Polish Holocaust survivor, reluctantly turning to his homeland with his journalist daughter played by 38-year-old Lena.

Stephen said of the part: "Just occasionally, roles come along that ask for something else, and to have someone like Lena to work with – I fell in love with her straight away.”