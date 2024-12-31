Disney+ and Apple TV+ are set to compete for a 'Gavin and Stacey' spin-off.

Streaming service war for Gavin and Stacey spin-off

Both streaming services are said to be very keen to snap up a new show based on the beloved BBC sitcom and they are considering approaching creators Ruth Jones and James Corden to make an offer.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "They see the viewing figures for the Christmas episode and realise how Gavin Stacey has massive longevity.

"More and more of the streamers, who are often associated more with the US, want to be seen as having an increasing amount of distinctly ‘British’ content.

"'Gavin and Stacey', and any spin-off, fits that bill perfectly, so they’ll be willing to shell out seven or eight-figure sums to secure a deal."

Both James and Ruth have insisted that the recent Christmas Day episode was the final ever episode of 'Gavin and Stacey' but they have not ruled out working together again in the future on a new project.

James told Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio breakfast show: "We've finished writing, we will never write anything that Pam [Alison Steadman's character] says again…We will never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn [Rob Brydon's character] has done.

"And we just looked at each other and we were just like, 'Ah, isn't that amazing?' To even have the luxury of deciding to end it and to be in a position where people still care. It's inconceivable to us – all of it. I just feel very emotional by all of it; everything."

Speaking on the 'Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware', James said: "We don't know if we have another idea in us but I can honestly say that if we didn't attempt to try and even explore the idea of writing together then I'd be so disappointed."

Ruth added: "I couldn't bear it. I love being in the room with James, it's so fun."

The pair recently signed a book deal for 'When Gavin Met Stacey and Everything in Between: A Story Of Love And Friendship'.