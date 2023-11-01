Shirley Ballas believes she woke up to find a ghost sitting at the end of her bed and watching her sleep.

Shirley Ballas was horrified when she came face to face with a ghost at a 16th Century hotel in the middle of the night

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge, 63, was staying at the 16th Century Leasowe Castle Hotel on the Wirral, Merseyside, when she came face to face with her phantom admirer that left her shocked and shaken.

In an interview with the Daily Star newspaper, she said: "I had a paranormal experience when I was staying at the castle. It's a very old place.

"And I could have sworn there was somebody at the bottom of my bed. I do believe in ghosts, so I did not rule anything out. It was a little on the scary side."

The incident was so horrifying that Shirley went to her mother to calm her down, but she didn't get much sympathy.

She added: "I told my mother and she said, 'Get over yourself, you'll be fine.' "

The judge is also concerned that the 'Strictly' studio in Elstree, Herts, is haunted, with stars reporting strange noises coming from the toilets.

The 62-year-old admitted she had not experienced anything out of the ordinary at the studio, but she was nonetheless uncomfortable.

She said: "I've not been aware of anything. I haven't seen anything at the studio, but I'll be having a look. I'm scared to go to work."

Meanwhile, Shirley recently admitted that she actually struggles to switch off because of the online trolls.

She told The Sun newspaper: "Sometimes at night, I lie there and wonder, 'Are they suffering? Are they lonely? Is it funny to them?' This whole experience has made me much more vigilant.

"I cannot say that I leave my front door unless I am on point. I never relax. It has changed my life completely I would say."