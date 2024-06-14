Sue Cleaver is returning to ‘Coronation Street’ in July.

Sue Cleaver will return to the soap in July

The The 60-year-old actress - who first joined the ITV soap in 2000 - will resume playing Eileen Grimshaw next month, after taking a break to pursue other projects, like playing Mother Superior in the West End production of ‘Sister Act’.

Sue told OK! magazine: “I definitely think I'll do more on stage. The stage is where I started. Theatre’s always been my first love. Now I’ve been back, that’s not going to be my last.

“But I’ll be heading back to 'Coronation Street' soon. I'm having a little holiday and then I will be heading back into Corrie in July so they can see me back there. I will be back.”

Sue admitted that she was “missing” all of her 'Sister Act' co-stars, such as Alexandra Burke, Ruth Jones, Lemar, Lee Mead, Lizzie Bea, and Alison Jiear, as well as the show's backstage crew.

She shared: “I’ve finished 'Sister Act' but I’m missing everybody hugely. I had the most wonderful time doing that show – I hadn’t been on stage for 30 years. I just thought ‘I’m going to embrace this, I’m going to do it’. Even though I was scared and even though it was the unknown, I thought ‘nope, this is fabulous. Let’s just go for this’ and I did.”

Sue relished the experience of working in the West End.

The actress said: “I had the most amazing time. We played to full houses everywhere and had standing ovations. I will miss everybody hugely but you’ve got to finish one thing to start the next thing.”