Sydnie Christmas has won 'Britain's Got Talent'.

The 28-year-old singer from Kent scooped a £250,000 cash prize and a slot to perform at the Royal Variety Performance later this year after triumphing on Sunday's (02.06.24) season 17 finale.

Speaking after her win, she said: "I cannot believe the amount of love I've felt since it aired. It's absolutely - oh my god. I am overwhelmed with love and I wish for one day that everyone feels the way I do. It's amazing, thank you so much."

Although the judges gave their comments after each performance, their opinions didn't count towards the final standings as it was all down to viewer vote.

However, all four panelists were blown away by Sydnie's rendition of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'.

Amanda Holden said: "I know how long you have waited for this moment, it was utterly spellbinding and perfect in every way. It was just gold dust."

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli added: "That is what I call a show-stopping performance, you took my breath away."

Alesha Dixon said: "You just radiate hope and joy and light - and there was something about that performance and that emotion, I felt it move through my body with you."

And Simon Cowell commented: "That was really something special. That lyric felt so personal to you about what you must have wanted over the years with a God-given talent like that and for whatever reason you've been ignored. I actually felt very emotional."

A total of 11 acts performed in the final, with magician Jack Rhodes and dance duo Abigail and Afronitaaa taking the runners-up slots ahead of singer Innocent Masuku, SSaulabi Performance Troupe, dancers Haribow, impressionist Mike Woodhams, the Northants Sing Out choir, comic Alex Mitchell, magician Trixy and wildcard entrant The TrickStars.