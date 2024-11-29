Tom Allen's neighbours realised he was gay even before he did.

Tom Allen at the Rolling Stone UK Awards

The 41-year-old comedian has revealed that his neighbours guessed that was gay during his teenage years - even before he realised it himself.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the Rolling Stone UK Awards 2024: "Before I came out, I once received a handbag from my next-door neighbour – it was sort of a clutch bag, which would’ve been perfect for a night like this.

"It was before I was out, and I was only a teenager, and I thought, ‘How do these people know so much about me before I do?'"

Over the last 12 months, the comedian has created the BBC One show ‘Big Gay Wedding with Tom Allen’, while he's also begun hosting a show on Virgin Radio UK.

Reflecting on what he's achieved over the last year, Tom said: “I’ve been very blessed. I’ve had a busy time, and I’ve been doing some projects that I’ve always wanted to do, so I feel very happy.”

Tom is now looking forward to the Christmas holidays and the TV star has admitted that he can't wait to binge-watch 'Miss Marple', the TV series based on Agatha Christie's crime novels.

Speaking about his Christmas plans, Tom shared: "I shall probably be at home with the family.

“Other people tend to party quite wildly at Christmas time, but I’m a bit boring and tend to watch ‘Miss Marple’.”

Despite his recent successes, Tom is determined to "worry less" in 2025, with the comedy star admitted that he currently worries far too much.

He said: "My New Year’s resolution would probably be to worry less because I worry all the time!"