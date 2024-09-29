Tom Dean has become the first celebrity to be voted off 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 24-year-old Olympian had been taking part in the BBC Latin and ballroom show with professional partner Nadiya Bychkova but the pair were eliminated during the results show on Sunday (29.09.24) after competing against pop singer Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones in the bottom two.

Following his elimination, Tom told host Tess Daly: "I’ve had the best time the last few weeks and getting to work with Nadiya has been incredible. I wish I could have gone further and done more dances.

“I’ve had the most fun and I wish we could keep going longer and longer. We’ll still go out for loads of brunches I’m sure.”

Tom and Nadiya performed their Cha Cha to 'Boogie Wonderland' by Earth, Wind and Fire then Toyah and Neil performed their Jive to 'Nutbush City Limits' by Ike and Tina Turner.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse both chose to save Toyah and Neill, whilst Anton Du Beke chose to save Tom and Nadiya which meant that head judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote.

She opted to save Toyah and Neil, meaning that they will perform again when the show returns next Saturday.

Nadiya said: “To get to know him, he’s not just a three-time Olympic champion he’s a true gentleman and he taught me how to work really hard and how to put everything in. And you know what? On this programme, sometimes to win, you don’t need to win, and that’s how I feel this year.”

On Saturday night's show, Toyah and Neil were at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 30, whilst Tom and Nadiya placed considerably higher than them with a score of 46.

'Love Island' star Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec topped the leaderboard with 65, edging just ahead of 'Miranda' actress Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, who clocked in with a score of 62.

JLS singer JB Gill and Amy Dowden managed to attain a score of 56, whilst comedian Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell matched with former 'Coronation Street' star Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu with a score of 52.

In the middle of the leaderboard was 'EastEnders' actor Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas with a score of 50, whilst hockey player Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin scored 45.

Filling out the lower end of the leaderboard was 'DIY SOS' presenter Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk as well as 'TOWIE' star Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał with their joint scores of 39.

'Morning Live' doctor Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez managed a score of 37, whilst former footballer Paul Merson and Karen Hauer just edged out of bottom place with a score of 32.

Tom and Nadiya will be joining Fleur East and Janette Manrara for their first exclusive televised interview live on 'Strictly: It Takes Two' on Monday 30 September at 6:30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The remaining 14 couples will take to the dancefloor next week in a Movie Week special when 'Strictly Come Dancing' returns on Saturday 5 October at 6:25pm, with the results show on Sunday 6 October at 7:15pm on BBC One.